Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today

The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday.

"Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning.

City Hall and trash collection are operating at normal hours, too.

The LINK transit system will begin at 10 a.m.

However, ASSIST transportation services will not be operating.

City Council will conduct its first meeting of the year at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 200 N. David St.

During the meeting, new council members will be sworn in.

The council will then vote who will be the mayor and vice mayor for the year.

You can see the council meeting in person or on the city's live stream.

Visit the city's website for more information about the meeting and the agenda.

Sugar Coated Downtown Casper