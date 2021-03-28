Casper Extends Deadline for Proposals for City Cable Channel 192

The City of Casper has extended the deadline for requests for proposal from companies interested in programming and production services for its cable television Channel 192, according to a prepared statement from the city clerk's office on Thursday.

The city extended the request-for-proposal deadline from Monday, April 5, to noon May 20, according to the prepared statement.

Cable television company Spectrum provides the city with Channel 192 dedicated solely to education and government, City Clerk Fleur Tremel said.

“We are requesting proposals to see if we can expand the education and government programming,” Tremel said.

The proposals should meet these goals:

Promote the public’s interest in the city and showcase services provided to the community.

Highlight city policies, procedures, resources, activities, services and events.

Provide Casper residents with city information.

Tell the stories of Casper’s diverse local community.

Educate and inform the public.

Engage the residents.

Enhance the democratic process by making government more transparent.

Details and information on proposal submission is available on the city’s website.

