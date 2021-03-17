As the City of Casper continues to dig out from the winter storm, it has issued a couple more snow-removal announcements.

The parks crews that usually plow trails and pathways have been diverted to assist with plowing residential streets.

"Casper must concentrate its resources on primary infrastructure and making streets passable,” Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez said.

Besides all departments working 24-hour shifts to clear the streets, the city has hired five contractors to assist crews with the unusual task of clearing residential streets, Streets and Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers said.

"We typically do not plow residential streets," Rodgers said. "This snowfall is historic."

Casper has nearly 20 miles of trails and pathways.

Visit the city's website for more information on trails and Casper snowplowing procedures.

Highland Cemetery. City of Casper

Likewise, the city has limited the access to the Highland Cemetery.

The cemetery crews have been diverted from the cemetery to help with clearing residential streets.

