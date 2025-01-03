City receives over $8M in grant funding from Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Projects in the City of Casper have received funding amounting to over $8 million.

On Friday, the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation announced it had dispersed awards to various programs and initiatives across the state as part of its ARPA Grant Program, which has allocated an additional $17,719,899 in funding. To date, the grant program has awarded $20,332,258 for 21 outdoor recreation projects across the state.

The City of Casper received grant funding for three projects: improvements for Marion Kreiner Pool and Park, the North Casper Athletics and Recreation Complex and North Platte River Pedestrian Bridge. Altogether, the Oil City received $8,195,000 for the projects.

“We are excited to make improvements to Marion Kreiner Pool and bring a skate park and pump track to the adjoining park that will serve skateboard, scooter, and bicycle riders,” said Zulima Lopez, Casper Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities director. “When coupled with Matt Campfield Park just one block north, this project will create a hub of recreational opportunities and community activities that will benefit the residents of North Casper, especially the youth.”

The following grant applications were approved during the second and final round of funding:

$182,710 for Albany County Board of Commissioners’ Pilot Hill Schoolyard Trail Maintenance

$1,850,000 for the City of Casper’s Marion Kreiner Pool and Park Improvements

$2,845,000 for the City of Casper’s North Casper Athletics and Recreation Complex Improvements

$3,500,000 for the City of Casper’s North Platte River Pedestrian Bridge

$2,479,705 for the City of Laramie’s Spring Creek Trail Phase 2

$1,393,817 for the City of Laramie’s LaBonte Park Pathway and Fitness Trail Improvements

$743,849 for the City of Rock Springs’ Century West Park Pool/Sprayground Renovation

$290,000 for the Cheyenne Children’s Museum’s CCM Community Space

$410,000 for the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Ethete Powwow Arbors

$1,145,106 for the Wind River Development Fund’s Eastern Shoshone Playgrounds

$78,100 for the Wind River Development Fund’s Outdoor Sports

$508,483 for the Wind River Development Fund’s Powwow Arbor

$333,289 for the Wind River Development Fund’s Tribal Buffalo Initiative

$1,168,539 for the Wind River Development Fund’s Wind River Lakes

$791,301 for the Wind River Development Fund’s WRR Trailheads

“These grants represent a significant investment in our communities and outdoor spaces, providing vital opportunities for recreation, health, and connection to nature,” said Brynn Hirschman, grants coordinator for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We are thrilled to support projects that will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while fostering economic growth through outdoor recreation.”

During its second round of applications, the office received 33 applications from local, county, state and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations. The total requested funding equaled $47,839,730, exceeding the office’s available funds by $26,452,089.

The funds are made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature and approved by Gov. Mark Gordon. The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation ARPA Grant Program was created to fund public outdoor recreation projects throughout the state. To be eligible, a project must occur within a Qualified Census Tract or Disproportionately Impacted Community as determined by the U.S. Treasury. The full impact of these grants will be realized over the coming years as these recreational projects are developed.

“The Jay Kemmerer WORTH Institute at the University of Wyoming is conducting an economic impact study of both the round one and two Wyoming Outdoor Recreation ARPA Grants,” said Dan McCoy, director of the WORTH Initiative. “Our economic impact study should help decision-makers better understand the total economic payoff for these investments. However, communities will also receive other benefits from these projects including better mental and physical health outcomes from greater access to the outdoors.”

For more information about the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and future funding opportunities, click here.

