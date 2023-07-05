City of Casper Sets Date for Public Hearing on Feeding Wild Turkeys and Zoning Requests

The City of Casper has established a public hearing on July 18th to consider an oridinance that would ban the public from feeding wild animals.

The hearing will also look at zoning requests for the JTL Group Inc. subdivision addition and Associated Subdivision Agreement.

The last item to be discussed will be the ordinance in support of continuing the Fifth Cent Optional General Purpose Excise Tax.

On September 5th, the City will have a public hearing to discuss a resolution to determine if the annexation of about 4.78-acres, creating the JTL Group Inc. Additional Subdivision, complies with statues.

The hearing will also include a resolution to determine if the annexation of .85-acres being incorporated in the proposed Elkhorn Village Addition No. 3 subdivision complies with state statues as well.

