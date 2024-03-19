City of Casper Set to Renew Spuds’ Mike Lansing Stadium Rental

At tonight's City of Casper council meeting, a resolution is scheduled to authorize an agreement between the city and the Spuds Baseball Club for the use and operation of the Mike Lansing Baseball Stadium.

Last year's rental agreement lease expires on March 31, but the council is prepared to renew it for the upcoming season.

The Spuds have requested a longer-term rental agreement to demonstrate to sponsors and donors that contributions from the team and/or the facility will be lasting.

They're asking for a three-year term with some significant changes to the current lease:

The Spuds will be responsible for all repairs to the facility that are less than $750, as well as be liable for any damages that they cause.

They will be responsible for maintaining and cleaning rented office space, concession space, storage space, restrooms, and portable restrooms provided.

The Spuds will have advertising exclusivity for signs and banners within established park boundaries.

Under the existing lease, the Spuds will pay the City rental fees, 5% of gross receipts from all concession and malt beverage sales, as well as a yearly $2,500 fee with a $250 annual escalation for advertising exclusivity.