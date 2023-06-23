Platte River Trail Closed Sunday Night for Mosquito Spraying

The City of Casper will briefly close a short stretch of the Platte River Trail on Sunday night for mosquito abatement.

Specifically, the trail at Mike Lansing Field east to the pedestrian bridge behind the North Casper softball fields will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday until dawn Monday.

This short closure will allow Natrona County Weed and Pest employees to effectively spray the area while keeping citizens safe.

