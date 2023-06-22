Annual Family Pool Party Happening in Casper at Mike Sedar Park

Annual Family Pool Party Happening in Casper at Mike Sedar Park

Photo by City of Casper

The City of Casper, in collaboration with the Community Recreation Foundation, will be hosting the annual Family Pool Party at Mike Sedar Pool this Saturday, June 25, from 6 – 8 p.m.

This event is free for the public and will include games, prizes, snacks and refreshments. Admission will be limited for this event based on the facility’s capacity.

Children 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult in the water at all times.

Photo by City of Casper
