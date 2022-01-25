City of Casper Hiring ‘Head Golf Professional’

Have you ever wanted to get paid to play golf? Well, now's your chance.

The City of Casper is hiring a 'Head Golf Professional' to oversee staffing and operations at the Casper Municipal Golf Course.

Per the Job Description, duties of the job include supervising staff, ensuring they are correctly trained and following all policies and procedures; coordinating, prioritizing, and assigning operational activities for golf course programs, including working with the Golf Course Superintendent and other Parks and Recreation Managers; managing the activities of the golf course as it relates to programs and customers; overseeing inventory controls and a point of sales system; maintaining records on preventative maintenance and other repair work on equipment and more.

The position requires a knowledge of current trends and innovation in professional golf business operations, all of the Federal, State, Local, and City government codes, rules and regulations relating to the various aspects of golf management, tools and equipment used in golf operations, and more.

A high school diploma or a G.E.D. is required, as is a minimum of three years of experience as a "golf professional."

The potential candidate would also need to possess or be able to obtain a Professional Golf Association (PGA)/Ladies Professional Gold Association (LPGA) Class A membership within one year of hire.

"Women, minorities, and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply," the job description stated.

The salary range is between $60,153-$84,214.



To learn more about the position, or to apply, visit this link.