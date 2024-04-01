City of Casper Gifted $700K for Tree Maintenance

The City of Casper was gifted $699,900 to support improvements to the city's urban forest in disadvantaged communities.

In April 2023, the City learned that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service was providing up to a billion dollars for Urban and Community Forestry investments through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The city was awarded the money in May last year. They will discuss whether or not to accept the gift at tomorrow's City Council meeting at the Lyric.

If they accept, the money will go towards removing high-risk trees to protect the public and their property, maintenance for existing trees, and planting new trees.

Some of the funding will go to public education about tree benefits and care to improve the condition of the urban forest on both public and private land.

A requirement of the grant agreement is that the work will fall within disadvantaged communities determined by the Climate & Economics Justice Screening tool.

Grants must be expended by September 30, 2028.

