Metro Animal Shelter to temporarily close following Parvo case

CASPER, Wyo. — The Metro Animal Shelter announced on Friday that it will be closed until Nov. 17 following a positive Parvo case at the facility.

In a release, the animal shelter stated that a dog was taken to the shelter late last week and began showing symptoms of Parvo on Friday.

Parvo is a highly infectious virus that affects dogs. Its symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating and fever or low body temperature. If left untreated, Parvo can be fatal in canines.

The shelter announced that it is finding treatment for the dog and expects it to fully recover. However, since Parvo can have an incubation period of roughly seven days, the shelter has decided to temporarily close its doors.

People in need of shelter services can still call 307-235-8398. Animal protection officers can be reached at 307-235-8278, ext. 3.