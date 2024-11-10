Casper College brings home speech and debate championship

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Talking Thunderbirds won the tournament championship title at the prestigious James “Al” Johnson and Mike Edmonds Speech and Debate Tournament hosted by Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

“Competing against teams from across the region, the squad demonstrated excellence in both individual and team events,” debate coach Doug Hall said.

Individually, Dani Schulz took fourth in speech to entertain and second in drama, and was named the champion in prose.

Casper native Jack Cochran finished fifth in IPDA and fourth in impromptu,, and was the champion in informative. Cass Baedke, also from Casper, took fourth in program oral interpretation and was the second/top speaker in IPDA.

Davin Ro took second in program oral interpretation while Allie Gilliatt took third in prose and second/top speaker in IPDA. Ivey Goff placed fifth in program oral interpretation and second in duo interpretation. Nina Bivens placed fourth in persuasion.