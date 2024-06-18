City of Casper: Do You Have Lead Pipes Delivering Your Drinking Water?

The City of Casper is currently working to find any existing lead water pipes located on citizens’ property and inform citizens how to alleviate the danger from them.

“Besides being the right thing to do for the health of all in our community, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also requested we do this water service line inventory,” explained Tom Brauer, chief operating officer.

“This is a BIG undertaking, and we hope everyone will want to know whether or not they have lead pipes delivering their drinking water.” According to Brauer, the only way to know this is by verifying the pipe material coming into every water meter located in homes and businesses throughout the City of Casper.

“The best way to accomplish this is for property owners to locate their water meter, not the one in the alley, or outside the building, but the one usually downstairs or in the crawl space and report their findings with our tools, and testing methods that work,” continued Brauer. The City of Casper has built an informational website and reporting tool for citizens to accomplish this through ArcGIS StoryMaps, which you can access here.

It has been verified that none of the water pipelines the City of Casper uses to deliver water from the water main line under the street to every property are made of lead. The City has identified steps to complete to report your property’s water pipe material:

If you know the materials your water pipe is made of, use the reporting tool to report the pipe material. If you would like to learn the pipe materials that are used in delivering water to your home, the reporting tool has pictures of each pipe material. Using a testing method found in the reporting tool’s testing section, to test the pipe material, then report your findings for submission. If you would like assistance to identify the pipe material servicing your property, request assistance from us at 307-235-8360.

College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino