City of Casper Agenda Slated to Purchase Several New Vehicles at Tuesday&#8217;s Meeting

City of Casper Agenda Slated to Purchase Several New Vehicles at Tuesday’s Meeting

People's Images, Getty Images

The City of Casper's agenda for the tomorrow's meeting has slated several purchase authorizations in their minute-actions:

  • A new 53' box van trailer for $56,575.35 for the Solid Waste Facility
  • A new turf utility vehicle for $49,100.00 for use by Highland Cemetery
  • Two new utility all-terrain vehicles for $65,300 for the Weed and Pest Division of the Parks, Recreation, and Public Department
  • Two new half-ton crew cab 4x4 pickup trucks with 8' beds for $75,770 for the Waste Water Collections and Public Services Department
  • One new one-ton crew cab 4x4 pickup truck with 8' bed for $53,272.00 for Use by the Weed and Pest Division of the Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Department
  • One new half-ton extended cab 4x4 pickup truck with 6' bed for $42,659.00 for the Water Distribution Division of the Public Services Department.
  • One new three-quarter ton extended cab 4X4 pickup truck with 8' bed for $43,975.00 for Water Distribution Division of the Public Services Department
  • One new one-ton crew cab pickup truck with 8ft bed and Tommy lift gate for $60,336.00, for use by the Special Waste Division of the Public Services Department

Dirty Jobs Around the Country

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio