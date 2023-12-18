City of Casper Agenda Slated to Purchase Several New Vehicles at Tuesday’s Meeting

The City of Casper's agenda for the tomorrow's meeting has slated several purchase authorizations in their minute-actions:

A new 53' box van trailer for $56,575.35 for the Solid Waste Facility

A new turf utility vehicle for $49,100.00 for use by Highland Cemetery

Two new utility all-terrain vehicles for $65,300 for the Weed and Pest Division of the Parks, Recreation, and Public Department

Two new half-ton crew cab 4x4 pickup trucks with 8' beds for $75,770 for the Waste Water Collections and Public Services Department

One new one-ton crew cab 4x4 pickup truck with 8' bed for $53,272.00 for Use by the Weed and Pest Division of the Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Department

One new half-ton extended cab 4x4 pickup truck with 6' bed for $42,659.00 for the Water Distribution Division of the Public Services Department.

One new three-quarter ton extended cab 4X4 pickup truck with 8' bed for $43,975.00 for Water Distribution Division of the Public Services Department

One new one-ton crew cab pickup truck with 8ft bed and Tommy lift gate for $60,336.00, for use by the Special Waste Division of the Public Services Department