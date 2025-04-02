City amends several SLIB Board agreements

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council amended 10 ongoing agreements with the State Land and Investment Board to reduce the interest rates of various projects.

The interest rate for all affected projects will be reduced from 2.5% to 1.5%, and will incorporate an updated amortization schedule.

Projects encompassed in the adjustment are:

The Central Wyoming Regional Landfill renovations

Phase I of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Project

The Bailer Building renovation and expansion at the Solid Waste facility

The Sam Hobbs Watewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project

The Casper 2004 Miscellaneous Water Main Replacement Project

The Downtown Reconstruction and 2004 Miscellaneous Water Main Replacement Project

The Public Utilities Automatic Meter Reading Program

The 2006 Miscellaneous Water Main Replacement Project

Phase II of the Water Transmission Main Project

The SLIB agreements were drawn from the Clean Water State Revolving Funds and the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.

Staff Members at the Wyoming Game and Fish Share Spring Photos Photo Essay: Rejuvenation. Springtime 2023. You can subscribe to Wyoming Wildlife to see more like these. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM. Photos by Wyoming Game and Fish.