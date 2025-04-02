City amends several SLIB Board agreements
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council amended 10 ongoing agreements with the State Land and Investment Board to reduce the interest rates of various projects.
The interest rate for all affected projects will be reduced from 2.5% to 1.5%, and will incorporate an updated amortization schedule.
Projects encompassed in the adjustment are:
- The Central Wyoming Regional Landfill renovations
- Phase I of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Project
- The Bailer Building renovation and expansion at the Solid Waste facility
- The Sam Hobbs Watewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project
- The Casper 2004 Miscellaneous Water Main Replacement Project
- The Downtown Reconstruction and 2004 Miscellaneous Water Main Replacement Project
- The Public Utilities Automatic Meter Reading Program
- The 2006 Miscellaneous Water Main Replacement Project
- Phase II of the Water Transmission Main Project
The SLIB agreements were drawn from the Clean Water State Revolving Funds and the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.
