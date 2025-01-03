Citizen ID leads to arrest of property damage suspect on Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect in multiple instances of vandalism and property damage is in custody Friday thanks to a caller who recognized the man from a Casper Police Department post on social media.

The suspect was called in as suspicious near East C Street and North McKinley around 8:27 a.m. Friday and was arrested a short time later.

There were multiple instances of property damage reported on Dec. 26, and there have been similar reports “off and on” ever since, according to CPD spokesperson Amber Freestone. The damage ranges from graffiti to destruction of electrical infrastructure, some of which will be quite costly to some businesses, Freestone said.

The investigation tying the suspect to any given property damage report is ongoing. Freestone said the public can help by continuing to report property damage from the relevant time frame.

People in the neighborhood around the 800 block of East 4th Street are being asked to review any suspicious activity that may have been captured on security footage over the last 10 days.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty. Freestone said formal charges can be expected after the weekend.

Social media post by the CPD showing map where security footage could lead to additional information (CPD, Facebook)

