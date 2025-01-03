Metro Looks after Abandoned Pups until they are Claimed or Adopted

Last week the Metro Animal Shelter took to Facebook to clarify misinformation regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Metro officers were reportedly called to the scene, and they say no owner came forward to claim the puppies.

Protocol dictates that after seven business days in the shelter the puppies are considered abandoned and available for adoption on January 6 due to closures.

"These puppies will be cared for at the shelter until adopted. Adoptions are done based on the first person on the property with an approved adoption application. Applications can be submitted any time and are good for 6 months once approved!" wrote the agency in their post.

SOME January 2025 Metro Animal Shelter Adoptables These descriptions are based off of Metro's website. Please call Metro Animal Shelter to inquire about availability. Also, please note this is not a list of ALL adoptables. To see more, please visit caspermas.org Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media