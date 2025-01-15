Chronic wasting disease found in Elk Hunt Area 98

PINEDALE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently found the presence of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, in an adult female elk from Elk Hunt Area 98.

The elk was found dead on the Scab Creek feedground at the end of December. Department personnel investigated and removed the carcass after sampling the elk. 

Elk Hunt Area 98 is located in the Pinedale region and is bordered by three CWD-positive elk areas: 28, 92 and 127. This is the third documented case of CWD in the hunt area and the first confirmed case of an elk testing positive on a feedground. 

The disease is 100% fatal to infected deer, elk and moose. Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions. Department personnel will continue to closely monitor feedgrounds for elk showing signs of CWD. 

Scab Creek feedground will be included in the department’s first Feedground Management Action Plan process this year. This process will explore both long-term and short-term opportunities to reduce elk reliance and disease transmission risks on feedgrounds.

