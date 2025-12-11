We haven't gotten much snow yet, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Houses are draped in twinkle lights, wreaths proudly adorn windows, and inflatable Santas bop around in the wind. But your run-of-the-mill Christmas decorations aren't for everyone. On 12th Street you'll find a few Christmas skellies and a Krampus.

Despite the dark twist, there’s a playful energy in these lawn ornaments—an uncanny charm that draws curiosity and laughter, turning the familiar warmth of the holidays into something thrillingly offbeat; and I'm happy they're getting their money's worth out of the viral 12-foot-tall skeletons which have completely captured the heart of Americans ever since they first hit Home Depot's shelves in 2020.

Tucked away until Halloween no more. Could it be that Generation X, who were young adults and teens when The Nightmare Before Christmas came out, finds it a perfect fit for their sensibilities? In the early 2000s, the pop punk scene made the Disney movie a cult classic. And now those emos are all growed up.

The Krampus likewise merges spooky and festive. Both challenge the perception that Christmas must be purely light-hearted and cheerful. The half-goat, half-demon monster that punishes misbehaving children at Christmastime is a rebellious contrast to saccharine Saint Nicholas. He taps into a desire for deeper, less commercialized holiday narratives, making the scary part of winter, like dark cold nights, fun and relatable.

The true meaning of Christmas goes far beyond lights, gifts, and festive decorations. Christmas reminds us that the most lasting gifts are not material, but the warmth, joy, and human connection we create and share.

Super-Powered Christmas Parade Shines in Downtown Casper December 6, 2025: 🛷 🎄 Every December, as dusk settles over downtown Casper, the streets come alive with a warmth that has little to do with the temperature. Families bundle in blankets and gather along the sidewalks, cheeks rosy, hands wrapped around steaming cups of cocoa. Then—just as the first stars appear—the lights begin to glow.

This year’s Casper Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade brings an extra spark of excitement with its joyful super-hero theme. Floats trimmed in twinkling lights roll down the street transformed into scenes of caped crusaders, glittering comic-book skylines, and hometown heroes brought to life. Kids point excitedly as familiar characters wave from atop decorated trailers, and adults can’t help but smile at the playful creativity woven into every detail.

Locals play spirited versions of holiday classics, their music echoing between buildings as volunteers dressed as heroes of all kinds—real and fictional—work the crowd with high-fives and holiday cheer. Dogs adorned with bells walk proudly, and families cheer as firefighters, nurses, teachers, and other “everyday heroes” join the procession, reminding everyone of the heart behind the theme.

But the magic peaks, as always, when Santa’s sleigh rounds the corner. Children squeal, parents laugh, and the whole city seems to glow. Thanks to the Casper Chamber of Commerce, downtown feels less like a place and more like a united, joyful community—celebrating the season, celebrating one another, and believing, if only for an evening, that a little bit of superpower lives in all of us. 🦸‍♀️ 💥 ❤️ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore