Christmas Skeletons Take Over 12th Street This Holiday Season
We haven't gotten much snow yet, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Houses are draped in twinkle lights, wreaths proudly adorn windows, and inflatable Santas bop around in the wind. But your run-of-the-mill Christmas decorations aren't for everyone. On 12th Street you'll find a few Christmas skellies and a Krampus.
Despite the dark twist, there’s a playful energy in these lawn ornaments—an uncanny charm that draws curiosity and laughter, turning the familiar warmth of the holidays into something thrillingly offbeat; and I'm happy they're getting their money's worth out of the viral 12-foot-tall skeletons which have completely captured the heart of Americans ever since they first hit Home Depot's shelves in 2020.
Tucked away until Halloween no more. Could it be that Generation X, who were young adults and teens when The Nightmare Before Christmas came out, finds it a perfect fit for their sensibilities? In the early 2000s, the pop punk scene made the Disney movie a cult classic. And now those emos are all growed up.
The Krampus likewise merges spooky and festive. Both challenge the perception that Christmas must be purely light-hearted and cheerful. The half-goat, half-demon monster that punishes misbehaving children at Christmastime is a rebellious contrast to saccharine Saint Nicholas. He taps into a desire for deeper, less commercialized holiday narratives, making the scary part of winter, like dark cold nights, fun and relatable.
The true meaning of Christmas goes far beyond lights, gifts, and festive decorations. Christmas reminds us that the most lasting gifts are not material, but the warmth, joy, and human connection we create and share.
Super-Powered Christmas Parade Shines in Downtown Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore
2025 Gold Star and Families of Fallen Christmas Tree Ornament Ceremony
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media