The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (Land Trust) introduces Christine Adams as the new Executive Director.

As Executive Director, Adams will lead the organization’s efforts to conserve Wyoming’s working agricultural lands, open spaces and rural heritage for future generations.

She brings extensive experience in policy, advocacy and nonprofit leadership.

She began her conservation career with the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, where she supported investments in habitat and open space conservation across the state.

For the past ten years, she worked in Denver advancing conservation, public policy and community-driven initiatives, building partnerships, navigating complex challenges and leading with resilience and integrity.

A Wyoming native, Christine was shaped by the values of rural communities and the agricultural families who balance production with stewardship of the land.

A firm believer that conservation is strongest when it honors the people who live and work on the land, Christine is dedicated to ensuring that Wyoming’s working lands continue to sustain livelihoods, wildlife habitat and wide-open spaces.

“I am honored to return home to Wyoming and to serve as Executive Director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust,” said Christine Adams. “This organization reflects values that are deeply personal to me — a respect for the land, a belief in the importance of agriculture and a commitment to future generations.”

Christine is recognized for her ability to build trust across diverse stakeholders — from ranching families to policymakers — and for her commitment to lifting others as she leads. She is excited to partner with the Land Trust’s dedicated board and talented team, working together to protect Wyoming’s landscapes while strengthening the communities and values that define the state’s way of life.

“We are thrilled to help bring Christine Adams home to Wyoming and welcome her to the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust as our Executive Director,” said Marissa Taylor, Land Trust Board of Directors Chair. “Christine’s dedication to conservation and her leadership experience will guide the organization into our next 25 years, building on a strong foundation while opening new opportunities to protect Wyoming’s working lands for future generations.”

When she isn't working, Christine enjoys world travels, spending time with her faithful chocolate lab Truman and exploring the beautiful state she is proud to call home.

