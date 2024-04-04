Child Leads Casper Firefighters To Stovetop Fire

Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were conducting training evolutions and multi-company drills at a house slated for demolition at 1020 S. Chestnut Street when a child ran up to firefighters and reported an actual house fire just two doors down.

Firefighters went to the 800th block of West 11 Street to find a single-family wood-frame home with fire on the stovetop and heavy smoke emanating from the front door.

Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire and ventilated smoke from the structure.

One resident in the home at the time of the fire was assisted out of the structure by firefighters – the resident was transported by ambulance to Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation. The other residents successfully evacuated the structure prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Firefighters were assisted on scene by Officers with the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, and tele-communicators with the Public Safety Communications Center. Due to swift reporting and action by Firefighters, the fire remained confined to the stove appliance, and the residents of the home will not be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Casper Fire-EMS Investigators.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds visitors and residents that unattended cooking remains a leading cause of home fires. "Always stay alert when cooking and constantly supervise any high-heat cooking, such as boiling, frying, or grilling. Check back regularly with slower cooking methods, such as roasting, baking, or simmering. Keep anything flammable, such as oven mitts, towels, wooden or plastic utensils, and food containers well away from the cooking area. Finally, if children live in your home, speak to them about maintaining a safe zone around your stove, grill, and oven."

