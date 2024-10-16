Child Development Center launches first School-Based Quick Care in Natrona County

The Child Development Center of Natrona County has officially opened the county’s first-ever school-based Quick Care facility. Launched on Sept. 4, the CDC Quick Care offers convenient medical services for common childhood illnesses like respiratory infections, sore throats, earaches, sinus infections, cold and flu symptoms and pink eye.

Available to the children served by the CDC and CDC+ and their siblings, from three months to age 21, Quick Care is designed to help families access care without the need for urgent care visits or waiting for pediatrician appointments.

“Last year, we noticed many children coming to the CDC sick without seeking medical attention,” said Alisha Rone, executive director of the Child Development Center. “That’s when we had the idea to create a Quick Care within the CDC itself. If parents can’t get their child in to see a pediatrician or prefer not to visit urgent care, they now have the option to see our nurse practitioner for basic needs right here on-site.”

This groundbreaking initiative was made possible by the generous support of local community partners, including the Natrona Collective Health Trust and private donors who saw the potential of school-based medical services. Rone emphasized how essential it is to have a medical professional on staff, especially considering the number of children at the CDC with diagnosed conditions.

The CDC Quick Care is led by board-certified nurse practitioner Kristin Britt, a Casper native with a wealth of experience in both pediatric and adult care. After earning her BSN at the University of Wyoming and completing her DNP in 2021, Kristin completed a fellowship in urgent care medicine in Charlotte, North Carolina, before returning to her home state to serve the Casper community.

“The Quick Care is another way the CDC is stepping up to meet the needs of the families we serve,” said Rone. “We’ve been busy since the doors opened, serving patients every day. I’m eager to see the positive impact it continues to make.”

While the Quick Care offers a wide range of services, it does not provide radiology, immunizations, lab work, sports physicals or treatment for complex conditions or emergencies.

For more information, contact:

Alisha Rone, Executive Director

Child Development Center

307-235-5097

arone@cdccasper.org

PAID FOR BY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.