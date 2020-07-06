Chicago’s July 4 Weekend Ends With 14 Killed, 63 Wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago's bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 14 people shot and 63 more injured by gunfire.

Among the dead was 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was standing on the sidewalk of her grandmother's house on the evening of July 4 when she was shot in the head.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

Chicago police had hoped to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 officers on the street but the weekend ended with more than twice as many shooting deaths as the long July 4 weekend last year.

This year, the department counted July 4 weekend shootings from 6 p.m. Friday until the end of the day Sunday.