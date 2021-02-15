Cheyenne Records -30 Wind Chill Monday Morning, -51 In Alliance

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle wind chill factors plunged far below zero on Monday morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

A -30 was recorded in Cheyenne, but that was far from the coldest around the region as Alliance, Nebraska checked in with a -51. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Take a look at the lowest wind chill values across the area since midnight! Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM Monday for most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the Nebraska Panhandle could see wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero again tonight and therefore Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, and Cheyenne Counties in Nebraska for tonight through Tuesday morning. Bundle up, limit time outdoors and carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. Remember that frost bite and hypothermia can set in rapidly when wind chills fall below zero. These cold temperatures will be especially hazardous for newborn livestock.''