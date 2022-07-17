Cheyenne Police Searching for Runaway
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Miranda Mitchell was last seen in the area of Saddle Ridge around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Mitchell was last seen wearing a red hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Get our free mobile app
Mitchell is approximately 5-foot-4, weighs around 160 pounds, and has red dyed hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)
The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days. This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum.