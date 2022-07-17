Cheyenne Police Searching for Runaway

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Miranda Mitchell was last seen in the area of Saddle Ridge around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a red hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Get our free mobile app

Mitchell is approximately 5-foot-4, weighs around 160 pounds, and has red dyed hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.