Cheyenne Police Investigating Monday Convenience Store Robbery

Cheyenne Police are trying to find out who held up a convenience store at knifepoint this morning [Oct. 19].

Police spokesman Officer David Inman say a male entered the Loaf and Jug Convenience Store at 3920 E. 12th Street at 7:10 a.m. and brandished a knife, demanding money from a store clerk.

The robber then fled on foot with the money taken in the robbery. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the CPD Detective Division at 307-637-6510 regarding Case Number 20-56793