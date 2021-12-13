2 Accused Of Armed Robbery In Wyoming, Filming It

Sheriff's deputies in Wyoming have arrested two people on recommended charges of armed robbery.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the parking lot of Cruel Jack's Travel Plaza for a reported armed robbery.

Get our free mobile app

A press release states that one of the suspects allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint while the other filmed it and narrated the robbery in progress.

The victim reportedly pleaded with the robbers for his life before they pulled off the interstate near Cruel Jack's and allowed him to get out of the car before getting back on the highway and driving away.

The next morning, December 8, deputies and detectives located both suspects and took them into custody without incident. A search of each suspect's residence reportedly yielded some of the items stolen from the victim during the robbery and a gun that was reportedly used during the robbery.

Police have identified the suspects as 24-year-old Green River resident Benjamin Martinez and 24-year-old Rock Springs resident Nicholis Roy Roberson.

They're facing the possible charges of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft. Both are in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.