Cheyenne NWS: Wind Chill Advisories For -30 In Some Areas Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that warns of wind chill factors down to -30 degrees in some parts of Wyoming and the Nebraska Pnahandle.

The service is also warning about a variety of other weather conditions in eastern and southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement this morning [Feb.9]:

''A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 AM this morning for locations north of a Douglas to Alliance line for wind chill temperatures as cold as 30 degrees below zero. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 PM this afternoon for the North Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain, for west winds of 35 to 45 mph gusting to 70 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 AM Wednesday for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges for snow and blowing snow and snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with winds gusting up to 50 mph."