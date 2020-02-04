NWS: Wind Chill of -5F in Casper Tuesday, -25F Tuesday Night

The National Weather Service expects bitterly cold wind chills in Casper over the next two days before the possibility of additional snowfall returns toward the end of the week.

As Casper and much of Wyoming dig out from a major winter storm, wind chill values Tuesday could dip to -5F, with that figure plummeting to -25F Tuesday night.

Wednesday's forecast calls for wind chill values as low as -20F, with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Then, on Thursday, the NWS is calling for a 40% chance of snow, with less than half an inch of new accumulation possible. The precipitation chance remains the same heading into Thursday night, with a low around 25F.

Friday, the possibility of snow rises to 50%, then falls to 30% Friday night and disappears entirely by Saturday, when the forecast high is 42F and conditions should be partly sunny.

There is a reduced chance of snowfall in Casper from Saturday night through Sunday night.

Many roads and highways remained closed Tuesday morning. Visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app for the latest information on closures and conditions.