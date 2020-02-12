Wind Chills Could Drop to -5 in Casper Wednesday Night
More winter weather is expected to settle in the Casper this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, heavy snow is falling on the Casper area. The weather service predicts between 3 and 5 inches.
Instead, the National Weather Service in Riverton predicts says wind chills could drop to as low as -5 Wednesday night through Thursday. There's only a 20 percent chance of snow before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
It's expected to warm up Friday, with sunny skies and a high of 35 forecast. However, southwest winds of between 15 and 21 mph are predicted. Gusts could be as high as 33 mph.
Snow may return to the area Sunday.
