Wind Chill Advisories as Low as -35 Issued in Wyoming

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a number of wind chill advisories throughout the Cowboy State which will take effect at 11 p.m. Monday and expire Tuesday morning.

According to the advisory, wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible in parts of Converse County's lower elevations and Niobrara County.

Affected communities include Douglas, Glenrock and Lusk.

"The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the Weather Service says.

It could be slightly worse in parts of northern Wyoming.

According to the National Weather Service in Billings, Sheridan County could see wind chills down to -35.

Affected communities there include Sheridan, Dayton, Ranchester and Big Horn.

The Weather Service advises using caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hand and gloves.