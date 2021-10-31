The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says two rounds of winter weather on Halloween day and then again into Sunday night and Monday could lead to "winter weather impacts" in southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on Sunday morning:

Multiple Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for 2 rounds of winter impacts today, overnight, and into mid-day Monday. First round is ongoing this morning with light freezing drizzle, freezing fog and light snow across portions of the area. A second more impactful round is probable starting late afternoon, especially this evening and overnight, and slowly ending by mid-day Monday. Overall light snow will be common afternoon to evening through this period but local moderate to heavy snow bands will be possible and allow for higher accumulation in local areas. Upwards of 3-6" could be possible under the snow bands with as much as 7" not being fully ruled out in a boom scenario. Confidence is low (10-20%) in amounts above 6" but is a possibility in a boom scenario.

2017 Total Eclipse in Wyoming