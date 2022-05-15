The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Tuesday.

Some of the storms could include hail and 60- mile-per-hour winds. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''SPC has issued a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms in portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle, with a general thunderstorm risk elsewhere. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Tuesday! For more forecast information refer to weather.gov/CYS."

The weather is expected to turn colder later in the week, with a chance for rain and even some snow:

