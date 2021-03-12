Cheyenne NWS: ‘Historic Storm’, With -15 Wind Chills, Heavy Snow

8:00 AM Friday, March 12, 2021: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its predictions for what it is calling a "historic winter storm" this weekend in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency sent out the following statement at 7:45 a.m. Friday:

Winter Storm Warning begins tonight and continues through Monday morning for the potentially historic snowstorm for southeastern Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska Panhandle.

Worst conditions are forecast to occur Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening due to a combination of heavy snow and gusty winds. Blizzard conditions are possible. Look for a new warning issuance later today.

Impacts: Heavy, snow-packed, and icy roads, as well as gusty winds and low visibilities, especially Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Mixed precipitation today will increase the threat to area livestock. Cold wind chills will lead to extreme conditions Sunday morning. May need to protect area livestock and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure. Wind chills will be 15 degrees and below.

Record to near-record snowfall is expected:

National Weather Service

Strong winds are part of the forecast, with over 40 mph winds expected:

National Weather Service

It looks like Cheyenne and Laramie will be right at the center of the storm:

National Weather Service

How to prepare for power outages