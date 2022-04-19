Cheyenne NWS: Expect Rain/Snow Tonight, Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says rain and snow are possible in SE Wyoming tonight and again on Saturday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

The remainder of the week into the weekend will feature a wide range of temperatures. Most days will be windy. After an unseasonably warm Tuesday, there will be chances for rain and snow showers Tuesday night with light accumulations above 7000 feet. Wednesday will be cooler, with milder temperatures for Thursday. A stronger Pacific low pressure system and cold front will move into the region this weekend, with chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday. Warm temperatures Friday will give way to much colder temperatures Saturday. Widespread rain and snow is expected this weekend. There may be several inches of snow accumulating over the higher terrain. Visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast updates.

