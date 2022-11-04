The Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming.

The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:

High confidence in High Wind event set to unfold starting this afternoon in wind prone zones then expand across much of SE WY into portions of the NE Panhandle overnight and especially on Saturday.

Peak wind strength will be 6am Saturday to 3pm Saturday . Blow-offs and blow-overs will be probable in cross-wind locations. Areas of blowing snow could be possible between Laramie and Rawlins.

. Blow-offs and blow-overs will be probable in cross-wind locations. Areas of blowing snow could be possible between Laramie and Rawlins. Maximum Wind Gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph in wind prone areas, gap wind areas, and ridge tops. This will be a higher magnitude event above a typical baseline high wind event.

Winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60-65 mph in the High Wind Warning areas outside the main wind corridors.

Remaining High Wind Watches in far east WY and Nebraska Panhandle were upgraded to Warnings this morning.

