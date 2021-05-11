Cheyenne National Weather Service: Watch Out For Slick Roads

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning motorists to be wary of slick roads across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency posted this statement at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 11:

''Here's a look at some webcams from southeast Wyoming this morning. Expect slick roadways and reduced visibility around Cheyenne and over the I-80 Summit. Road conditions will begin to improve this afternoon as snowfall begins to taper off. Use caution if traveling today, even along wet roadways in spots that saw mostly rain over east-central Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. For the latest webcams and road conditions, check wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov."