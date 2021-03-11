The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is now saying Cheyenne could get three feet of snow this weekend and Laramie might receive 30 inches in what the agency is calling a "possibly historic" winter storm.

Winds of up to 45 miles per hour, whiteouts, and power outages are all possible with this storm.

The agency issued this statement on Thursday morning:

A Winter Storm Watch begins Friday continues through Monday morning for the potentially historic snow storm.

As of right now, the worst conditions are forecast to occur Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Blizzard conditions are possible.

Area ranchers can expect severe impacts to newborn livestock. Snow will also be plentiful and heavy, laden with liquid. Snow drifts will be a hazard to livestock. Take action to protect your herd!