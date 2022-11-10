Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’

Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns.

The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.

Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene at 3:03 p.m and arrived to find 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II suffering from a gunshot wound.

Papin was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

The suspect was detained by law enforcement the same day of the shooting, but as of today, Nov. 10, no details about the gunman or their motives have been released.

"The case is still being actively investigated," James told KGAB Radio. "That’s all I can share at this time."

