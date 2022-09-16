A new charge of aggravated vehicular homicide has been filed against a 45-year-old Cheyenne man in connection with a suspected DUI crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Pinion Drive.

Police say Bryan Ciccone was driving west when he veered off the road and struck Anthony Gabriel, who was walking along the shoulder.

Gabriel was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died on Aug. 28.

Ciccone, who is out on bond after posting $10,000 cash following his initial appearance on an original charge of DUI-serious bodily injury, is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

If convicted, Ciccone could face up to 20 years in prison.