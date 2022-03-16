Charge Filed Against Driver in Crash That Killed Cheyenne Student

The driver in a November 2021 crash that left a McCormick Junior High School student dead has been formally charged.

Cheyenne police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 when Kelly Gaskins, who was driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Western Hills Boulevard, hit him in the crosswalk in front of the school.

Evans was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Gaskins remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation.

An affidavit of probable cause was forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney in December, and a vehicular homicide charge was filed against Gaskins on March 4.

Gaskins was issued a summons in lieu of a warrant and is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on March 22 at 9 a.m.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Gaskins could face up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

