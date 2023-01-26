A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.

According to a crash summary, a tow vehicle was attempting to pull 31-year-old Austin Judy's Audi out of the south ditch when the driver of an eastbound semi attempted to navigate around them and lost control on the ice and snow-covered highway.

"The semi struck the Audi in a t-bone fashion and pushed it several hundred yards before coming to an uncontrolled rest in the ditch," the summary reads.

Judy was outside of his car at the time of the crash and was struck by the semi and killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

This is the second fatal crash in Niobrara County this month. The county didn't record any fatalities in 2022.