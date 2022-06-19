Cheyenne, Laramie Could See 70 MPH Winds, Nickel Size Hail

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and areas of the Nebraska Panhandle could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Possible hazards include winds of up to 70 MPH and hail that could reach nickel size in diameter.

Cheyenne and Laramie are both within the area where severe storms could happen, according to a map posted on the agency's website.

The Cheyenne NWS posted this statement this morning:

A Marginal Risk for isolated severe thunderstorms is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for your Sunday. The main threats today are strong to isolated severe thunderstorms producing lightning, strong winds to 70 mph and penny to nickel-sized hail.



Best day for storms will be today, as a low pressure system to our west tracks across western Wyoming. It will interact with subtropical moisture over the area. Best storm coverage will be from roughly 1PM through sunset today. A few of the storms could become severe with damaging downburst winds to 70 mph. Cooler temperatures today with increased cloud coverage. Highs range from 72 at Shirley Basin to 96 at Sidney. Drier weather for the Juneteenth Holiday. Could see a few storms east of I-25 Monday afternoon. Cooler temperatures with highs ranging from 66 at Shirley Basin to 92 at Sidney.

