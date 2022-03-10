Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces 2022 Concert Series Lineup

The world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration, Cheyenne Frontier Days, is returning for its 126th year this summer.

steer roping at Cheyenne Frontier Days Getty Images loading...

What are the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days concerts?

During a press conference at the Cheyenne Frontier Days headquarters on Thursday, March 10, Frontier Days officials announced the seven acts that will take the stage during the outdoor rodeo's concert series, Frontier Nights.

Performance times vary each night but will all take place at the Arena at Cheyenne Frontier Days' concert series. Frontier Nights kicks off Friday, July 22, with performances that run through the following Saturday, July 30.

Star-studded acts a part of this summer's Frontier Nights lineup include:

Friday, July 22 - Jason Aldean w/ Gabby Barrett

Saturday, July 23 - Dierks Bentley w/ Chancey Williams

Sunday, July 24 - Parker McCollum w/ Ian Munsick + Brett Kissel

Wednesday, July 27 - Kid Rock w/ Night Ranger

Thursday, July 28 - Koe Wetzel w/ Jelly Roll + Nelly

Friday, July 29 - Sam Hunt w/ Russell Dickerson

Saturday, July 30 - Brooks & Dunn w/ Elvie Shane

How and when to buy Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for concerts, rodeos, and more

As per Thursday evening's press conference, tickets for all shows a part of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights lineup will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, March 16 at 9 a.m.

As per CFD officials, Wednesday, March 16 will consist of internet-only sales via the Cheyenne Frontier Days website; then, on Thursday, March 17, CFD's ticket office will be open for all ticket sales.

Tickets will be available on www.cfdrodeo.com, or by calling (307) 778-7222.

What is Cheyenne Frontier Days?

Cheyenne Frontier Days, often referred to as the "Daddy of 'em All," is the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration and began more than a century ago in 1897.

One hundred twenty-six years later, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a 10-day festival of rip-roarin' excitement, featuring the world's best PRCA rodeo action and loads of western entertainment. In fact, livability.com even once named Cheyenne Frontier Days as the top festival in the nation in their annual Top 10 Summer Festivals.

Cheyenne Frontier Days includes PRCA rodeo and slack events, concerts, Professional Bull Riders, USAF Thunderbirds, parades, pancake breakfasts, a western art show and sale, carnival, Old West Museum, and an Indian village.

The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days takes place from Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.