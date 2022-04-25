Cheyenne Firefighters Extinguish Blaze On Chestnut Drive

Four cats were killed and one person was treated for smoke inhalation as a result of a Sunday night house fire on Chestnut Drive in Cheyenne.

That's according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called out at 10:54 p.m. to a residential fire in the 2500 block of Chestnut Drive.

They arrived on the scene at 10:58 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a moderate amount of smoke coming from the front door. Firefighters were able to get into the basement to fight the fire, and by 11:27 the fire was under control.

Dispatch had been told that all of the residents of the home had escaped the blaze except for several cats. Efforts to resuscitate four cats proved unsuccessful. One person was rushed to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.

The occupants of the home were given temporary housing by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Because a fire hydrant at the corner of Chestnut Dr. and Deming was used to fight the blaze, residents of that area may notice some discoloration in their tap water.

That's because of sediment in the water line which may have been stirred up. Steps have been taken to flush the line to hopefully reduce the discoloration.

