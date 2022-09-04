Cheyenne East Posts Big 4A Road Win over Natrona

Cheyenne East turned in a solid effort on Friday night to get to 2-0 on the year as they dominated Natrona County on Friday night. It was a sloppy game for NC and East said, thank you very much. The Thunderbirds scored first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Drew Jackson to make it 7-0. After a Natrona turnover, Jackson found the end zone from 2 yards out to increase the East lead to 14-0.

The Thunderbird defense got into the act with a 45-yard pick-six from Garet Schalbs to boost the lead to 21 points. The Mustangs stopped the bleeding at least temporarily with a Wyatt Powell 3-yard TD plunge to make it 21-7. East had more to say in the first half with a field goal and another touchdown following an NC turnover. Hayes got into the end zone from the doorstep so it was 31-7 at the intermission and that was pretty much the ball game.

So East is 2 for 2 on the young season and will be at Thunder Basin in Gillette on Friday Natrona is 1-1 and they'll be on the road at Cheyenne Central. We have some outstanding photos of the game from Shannon Dutcher and Mountain Region Sports Photography from that contest in our gallery below. Enjoy!

