Cheyenne East Girls Basketball Was Flawless in 2021-22

In a battle of undefeated teams, the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds were too much for the Cody Fillies for the second straight year in a 51-41 victory on Saturday in Casper.

Cheyenne East repeats as the Class 4A girls’ champions and wins their sixth title in school history.

Boden Liljedahl scored 17 points Jordan Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Thunderbirds led from start to finish.

It was a defensive battle in the first half. Cody made only one field goal in the first half, but Cheyenne East didn’t capitalize. It was only 14-9, Thunderbirds, at halftime.

Liljedahl knocked down three triples in the third quarter and East opened up a 36-24 lead. The margin grew to 15 points early in the fourth quarter.

Liljedahl said of her stretch of triples in the third she just got hot at that time.

“I guess so. I guess I was just feeling it, and I was wide open, so I just took the shots that were given.”

The Fillies rallied within six late in the game but ran out of time.

Cody was led by Molly Hays with 13 points and Reece Niemann added 12 points. The Fillies shot only eight percent in the first half but were 50 percent in the second half.

Thunderbirds head coach Eric Westling said their defensive effort was about mental toughness.

“It’s just a grit that they have, and it’s a treat to coach them. They’re just a tough group.”

Cheyenne East capped the first undefeated 4A girls’ basketball season since 1991. They went 28-0 in the 2021-22 season and are on a 38-game winning streak.

Westling added about the undefeated season, “Just, wow! I’m kind of speechless.”

“It’s so awesome. This is what we were working for, so it just means a whole lot,” said Liljedahl of East’s perfect season.

Cody concluded their season at 24-1.

WyoPreps will have more on the 4A girls' state championship with video highlights, interviews, and photos.