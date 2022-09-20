Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two males in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4.

According to a department Facebook post, a camera caught the duo (pictured above) taking construction delineators from the parking lot at the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range and carrying them towards the dumpster behind the store minutes before the fire was ignited.

Police say the delineators were found burnt at the bottom of the dumpster.

"One subject is dressed in all gray with a hood on," the post reads. "The other subject appears to be a white male with long brown hair, wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt."

Anyone who recognizes the two or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Officer Young at 307-633-6687.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says "it is uncertain" if the suspects are connected to the vandalism that occurred at Cahill and Mylar parks on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

