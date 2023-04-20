Wyoming Abortion Clinic Opens Despite Arson, Legal Obstacles

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in years defiantly opened Thursday despite an arson attack that ravaged it last year and legal obstacles that could shut it down with some of the toughest abortion restrictions in the U.S.

Wellspring Health Access's opening means women in the state now have a second resource for abortion care, including the first clinic to offer surgical abortions in Wyoming in at least a decade.

However, the clinic's future and general abortion access in the state remain uncertain.

A first-in-the-nation abortion pill ban and a ban on abortion at all states of pregnancy remain pending while a lawsuit challenging them proceeds.

