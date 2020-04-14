Cheyenne City Council: No On Health Order Violation Fines

An ordinance that would have created local fines for violations of public health orders related to the COVID-19 virus was defeated in the Cheyenne City Council on Monday night on a tie 5-5 vote.

The proposed ordinance, sponsored by council members Jeff White and Pete Laybourn, would have given the city the ability to fine people $50 for a first offense and up to $100 and $200 for subsequent violations.

It would have been levied if people disobeyed a police order to do such things as break up a gathering of over 10 people. Council members Rocky Case, Dickie Shanor, Scott Roybal, Bryan Cook and Mike Luna voted against the measure,

The Casper City Council, meanwhile, is scheduled to consider a fine ordinance for COVID-19 health order violations at tonight's meeting. The fines in the Casper proposal are considerably steeper than what had been proposed in Cheyenne and include possible jail time for a third offense.

The Casper ordinance would allow for a fine of up to $250 for a first offense and $750 for a second offense. A third violation could include penalties of up to six months in jail and/or a $750 fine.

